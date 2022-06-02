German Uniper company predicts increase in cost of natural gas until end of 2022

2 June 2022 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

German Uniper (energy supply company) predicts an increase in the cost of natural gas until the end of 2022, Vice President of Uniper Michael Hilmer said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, cost of natural gas increased by almost five times in late 2021 and early 2022, and even more growth is expected.

"This forecast was made against the backdrop of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, also the sanctions imposed on Russia," Hilmer said.

