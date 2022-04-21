By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by 17 cents on April 20 compared to the previous price, settling at $109.93 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $108.03 per barrel, increasing by 24 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.54 per barrel on April 20, rising by one cent as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by 14 cents compared to the previous price and made up $105.51 per barrel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz