By Ayya Lmahamad

The construction of the gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which will supply natural gas from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria, has been completed to 90-95 percent, Day.az reported, citing Greek media.

George Tasakos, head of the department of education and networks of AVAX, the contractor for the design, supply and construction contract of the IGB, stated that the construction of the pipeline will be completed on time.

He noted that the gas supplies from Greece to Bulgaria via this pipeline will start in early July.

Earlier, Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov stated that the construction of the gas interconnector with Greece should be completed by July 1, after which the country will be able to rely on Azerbaijani gas supplies.

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria agreed to supply 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector beginning in 2021. However, because the IGB is still under construction, Azerbaijani gas is delivered to Bulgaria via the Kulata-Sidirokastro interconnection point. Currently, the country receives only one-third of this volume.

The IGB Project (Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria) is being carried out by the joint venture company ICGB AD, which was established in Bulgaria in 2011 and is owned by Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD and IGI Poseidon.

The IGB gas pipeline will connect to the Greek national gas transmission system in Komotini and the Bulgarian national gas transmission system in Stara Zagora. The pipeline's planned length is 182 kilometers, with a capacity of up to 3 billion cubic meters per year in the direction from Greece to Bulgaria. The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

A cooperation memorandum has been signed between ICGB AD and TAP AG regarding joint actions in relation to the future connection of the IGB pipeline and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

The IGB project is critical in terms of increasing supply security and diversifying gas supplies for Bulgaria and the SEE region.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz