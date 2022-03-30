By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $4.4 on March 29 compared to the previous price, settling at $112.88 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on March 29 amounted to $111.76 per barrel, down by $4.46 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $75.95 per barrel on March 29, reduced by $4.39 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $5.19 compared to the previous price and made up $112.37 per barrel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz