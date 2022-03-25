By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by $2.28 on March 24 compared to the previous price, settling at $123.29 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on March 24 amounted to $122.23 per barrel, down by $2.27 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $86.35 per barrel on March 24, reducing by $2.05 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $2.46 compared to the previous price and made up $124.04 per barrel.

