Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $95.39 per barrel, having grown by $3.01 (3.25 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $99.3 per barrel, while the minimum price - $94.2.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $94.46 per barrel last week, up by $2.94 (3.21 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $98.39 per barrel, while the minimum price - $92.72.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $88.69 per barrel last week, which is $1.52 (1.74 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $92.37 per barrel, while the minimum price - $86.36.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $93.77 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $3.15 (3.47 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $97.66 per barrel, while the minimum price - $91.94.

Oil grade/date Jan. 31, 2022 Feb. 1, 2022 Feb. 2, 2022 Feb. 3, 2022 Feb. 4, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $94.2 $94.74 $93.65 $95.07 $99.3 $95.39 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $93.25 $93.8 $92.72 $94.16 $98.39 $94.46 Urals (EX NOVO) $88.23 $88.68 $86.36 $87.81 $92.37 $88.69 Brent Dated $92.52 $93.27 $91.94 $93.46 $97.66 $93.77

