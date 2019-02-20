By Trend

The number of countries that participated in the ministerial meeting as part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council grew this year and reached 17, Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, told at a news conference on the results of the 5th ministerial meeting of the SGC Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

“For the first time, Serbia, Hungary and San Marino took part in the meeting. This shows that interest in this project is growing year by year,” the minister said.

Shahbazov noted that the plans for the future and the forthcoming work of the committee were discussed at the meeting, and a declaration was signed at the end of the meeting.

The minister also noted that the launch ceremony of the first stage of the SGC project was held in Baku in May 2018, and the opening ceremony of the TANAP was held in June in Turkey’s Eskisehir Province.

He added that work on the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is ongoing, with 85 percent of the work having been completed to date.

Shahbazov also noted that President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated the work done on SGC during his speech.

The 5th meeting of the SGC Advisory Council was held in Baku on February 20, 2019. The first meeting was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting on February 29, 2016, the third meeting on February 23, 2017, and the fourth meeting on February 15, 2018.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

