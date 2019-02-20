By Trend

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR expects gas production to rise by 20 percent in 2019, SOCAR spokesman Ibrahim Ahmadov said.

“We aim at stable oil production, which we have achieved last year, while gas output will be rising ... We expect around 20 percent rise in gas production this year,” he told Reuters, Trend reports.

Gas production amounted to 30.42 billion cubic meters in 2018, which is 6.4 percent more than in 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.

Most of the gas production accounted for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields - 12.5 billion cubic meters of gas (an increase of 1.34 percent for the year).

Gas condensate production at the Shah Deniz field amounted to 11.37 billion cubic meters (an increase of 11.8 percent).

During the reporting period, the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR produced 6.55 billion cubic meters of gas (an increase of 7.51 percent).

Presently, Azerbaijan produces about 94 million cubic meters of gas and 110,000 tons of oil daily.

