By Trend

The delegation, which included State Secretary of the Romanian Ministry of Energy Iulian-Robert Tudorache, representatives of the Romanian companies Transgaz and Romgaz, visited Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

Tudorache said that he is participating in the ministerial meeting as part of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council for the second time, and noted his country’s support for this project.

The state secretary said that the Interconnector Bulgaria-Romania and the BRUA project will play an important role in the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor to Central Asia in the future. He also said that Romania is interested in becoming part of the Southern Gas Corridor through these projects.

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov highly appreciated this position of Romania and spoke about the prospects for expanding the Southern Gas Corridor by increasing its capacity in the future. The minister said that the project being implemented by Azerbaijan will allow diversifying the main export directions for producing and importing countries - for consumers in the future.

During the conversation, confidence was expressed that the strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Romania will serve the interests of both countries in the energy sector.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the possibility of cooperation of the Romanian energy companies with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz