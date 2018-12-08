Trend:

It is planned to generate energy from agricultural waste in Azerbaijan, Zaur Mammadov, the head of the Office of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"For example, about three tons of waste are generated while producing a ton of cotton. We plan to use the waste as a source of thermal energy," he said adding that there are also plans to produce ethanol from sugar beet.

Mammadov underlined that this practice is actively used in the world.

Training courses on this topic are organized for representatives of the private sector, he added.

In general, the Ministry of Energy prepared four bills covering the development of alternative energy in the country, Mammadov noted.

Azerbaijan is currently taking serious steps to develop alternative energy. To this end, negotiations are underway with foreign companies and investors, including companies from China, the UAE, the US and the EU.

For example, the Norwegian company DNV GL will help create a support system and a legal framework in Azerbaijan's alternative energy sector.

Most of Azerbaijan's potential in this sector comes from the solar energy and this potential is estimated at 5,000 megawatts.

Wind power accounts for 4,500 megawatts, biomass for 1,500 megawatts, geothermal energy for 800 megawatts, and the remaining 350 megawatts account for small hydropower plants.

The potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan exceeds 25,300 megawatts, which will allow generating 62.8 billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, in January-October 2018, hydropower production amounted to 1,528.4 kilowatt hours, solar energy to 35.1 kilowatt hours and wind power to 42.5 kilowatt hours.