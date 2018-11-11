By Trend

Transportation of gas through the main pipelines of Azerbaijan is expected to reach 20.8 million tons in 2018, which is 30 percent more compared to 2017, according the concept of socio-economic development of Azerbaijan and forecast indicators for 2019 and the next three years.

In the future, the Azerbaijani government expects a gradual increase in gas transportation. So, in 2019 this figure is expected to be 23.5 million tons, in 2020 - 28.3 million tons, in 2021 - 33.8 million tons and in 2022 - 36.1 million tons.

Azerbaijan is implementing a large-scale gas project, the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), which provides for the supply of gas from the Shah Deniz field to Europe. Gas from this field will go via the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline to the Turkish border and further to Europe through the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TAP) pipelines.

The implementation of SGC will affect gas supplies through the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum). As a result, though, in 2017 the share of this pipeline accounted for only a third of all gas transportation, by 2023 this figure will exceed 45 percent.

The volume of gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum in 2018 is expected to be at 6.5 million tons (31.25 percent of transportation via main pipelines), in 2019 - eight million tons (34.04 percent), in 2020 - 11.6 million tons (40.9 percent), in 2021 - 15.8 million tons (46.75 percent) and in 2022 - 16.6 million tons (46 percent).