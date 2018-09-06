By Trend
The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $79.17 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Sept. 5, or $0.57 less than on Sept. 4, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend Sept. 6.
The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $78.39 per barrel on Sept. 5, or $0.58 less than on Sept. 4.
Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.
The price for URALS-NOVO was $75.74 per barrel on Sept. 5, or $0.57 less than the previous price.
The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $76.89 on Sept. 5 or $0.64 less than the previous price.