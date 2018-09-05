By Naila Huseynli

Throughout last year, 82 percent of oil products of SOCAR were sold on the domestic market, while the remaining 18 percent was exported.

It is stated in the annual report of the company for 2017.

The report says that 5.81 million tons of crude oil produced in the oil refineries of SOCAR processing complex. Moreover, 1.21 million tons of gasoline, 588.000 tons of jet fuel, 1.84 million tons of diesel fuel, 200,600 tons of liquid gases, 237,100 tons of bitumen, 35,000 tons of lubricants, 226,900 tons of coke, and other products were produced in the reporting year.

Azerbaijan's State Oil company SOCAR is one of the leading international energy companies. It is active in all the oil and gas industry value chains. Exploration of oil and gas fields, production, processing and transportation of oil, gas and gas condensate constitute the main part of the operations of SOCAR. The company also exports natural gas, oil and petrochemical products to the country's market, as well as international markets.

The company's goal is to become a vertical integrated international energy company with advanced experience in the field of effective operation, social and environmental responsibility. As an important EU energy supplier, SOCAR plays a special role in the sustainable economic development of Europe.

