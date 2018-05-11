By Trend

A ceremony to commission the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) is scheduled for June 12, 2018, Turkish media reported with reference to Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak on May 11.

Previously, Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper reported citing Head of the Investments Division of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Vagif Aliyev that the ceremony of commissioning TANAP will be held June 19 in Turkey.

TANAP project, worth $7.9 billion, envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction natural gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers, with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

Currently, the shareholders of TANAP are the Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (58 percent), Botas (30 percent) and BP (12 percent).

---

