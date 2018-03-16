By Trend

Bosnia and Herzegovina has an interest in joining the Southern Gas Corridor, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Commenting on the Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring Bosnia and Herzegovina’s and Europe’s energy security, he reminded that the Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina has clearly underlined that Bosnia and Herzegovina has an interest in joining the Southern Gas Corridor.

"The standpoint of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s institutions is that every new energy source is a new type of security for the consumers supply. This is of the importance not only for the Balkans but also for the whole Europe," Ivanic said.

in general, he noted that relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan are exceptionally friendly.

"The cooperation between the two countries is also excellent within the international forums, such as for example various United Nations bodies. Bosnia and Herzegovina sees Azerbaijan as especially friendly country. Azerbaijan has importantly helped us in the post-war reconstruction thus creating the conditions for a normal life," Ivanic said.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

At an initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

IAP pipeline is planned to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) intended for the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe in the Albanian city of Fier.

The IAP will provide deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to several countries of South-Eastern Europe. The 516 kilometers-long pipeline will pass through Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and will end in Croatia. The capacity of the pipeline will amount to five billion cubic meters of gas per year.

