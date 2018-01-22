By Trend

The Integrated Drilling Trust of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR drilled 115,200 meters in 2017 and fulfilled the set plan by 100 percent, the Complex Drilling Trust told Trend on January 22.

The volume of drilling operations stood at 115,200 meters as compared to the planned 115,180 meters, which means that the plan was fulfilled by 100 percent.

Also, 71 wells were drilled and put into operation. This plan was also fulfilled by 100 percent. The daily production of the wells transferred to the producers reached 104,191 tons of oil and 135,484,000 cubic meters of gas.

The company drilled 105,250 meters in 2016 as compared to 104,410 meters in 2015.

The Integrated Drilling Trust was established on March 7, 2007.

The Trust was established on the basis of the "Bayil Limani" Offshore Exploratory Drilling Department which is part of the "Azneft" Production Union, the "Neft Dashlari" Offshore Exploratory Drilling Department, the Absheron Drilling Department, the Gobustan Exploratory Drilling Department, the "Gum Adasi" Offshore Drilling Department, the Plugging and Abandonment Department and the Specialized Machinery Department.

The Trust uses the most advanced technologies in its activity.

Currently, the Trust continues drilling new wells in the territory of the Garadagh underground gas storage facility, which is being carried out to expand its capabilities.

