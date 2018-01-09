By Trend

Azerbaijan exported $376.8 million worth oil to Ukraine in 2017, Ukrainian media reported citing the country’s State Fiscal Service.

Azerbaijan accounted for 85.2 percent of oil imports to Ukraine, followed by Iran (8.5 percent) – $37.7 million and Kazakhstan (3.9 percent) – $17.5 million in 2017.

Ukraine imported a total of $442.2 million worth crude oil and gas condensate as of 2017, or 2.5 times more than in 2016. Other countries exported $10 million worth crude to Ukraine in 2017.

Ukrtransnafta, operator of Ukraine’s oil transportation system, resumed the operation of the oil pipeline from Odessa to Kremenchug on March 10, 2017 and started the transportation of Azeri Light oil to the Kremenchug refinery. The agreement, signed in late 2016, envisages the transportation of at least 1.3 million tons of Azeri Light oil to the Kremenchug refinery in 2017.

The Kremenchug refinery has been processing Azeri Light oil since December 2016. Earlier, oil was delivered to the refinery via railway.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz