Students compete in “Sheki Intelligence” intellectual contest [PHOTOS]

15 November 2026 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The “Sheki Intelligence” intellectual competition has been held at the Sheki State Vocational Education Centre, bringing together students from different fields of study to test their knowledge and skills.

The competition was organised with the support and initiative of the Youth Foundation.

Students representing various vocational specialisations took part in internal team contests, demonstrating their knowledge, analytical abilities and teamwork skills.

The competition was marked by strong rivalry, with participating teams competing in a challenging intellectual environment.

At the conclusion of the event, certificates were presented to the participants in recognition of their involvement and performance.

The team securing first place earned the opportunity to advance to the final stage of the competition, where it will compete against student teams representing universities and colleges.

The initiative aims to encourage intellectual development, promote teamwork and create opportunities for young people to demonstrate their knowledge and abilities in a competitive environment.