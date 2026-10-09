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Friday, October 9, 2026

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Turkmenistan posted on his social media [VIDEO]

9 October 2026 21:14 (UTC+04:00)
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Turkmenistan posted on his social media [VIDEO]

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Turkmenistan was posted on his social media accounts.

The post reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Turkmenistan (08-09.2026)."

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