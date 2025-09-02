Azerbaijan strengthens border protection measures in August

2 September 2025 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan successfully carried out a wide range of operational measures in August 2025 aimed at ensuring the reliable protection of the country’s state borders and combating smuggling, illegal migration, and illicit drug trafficking, Azernews reports.

According to the SBS press center, 29 individuals were detained for violating the state border. Among them were 12 Azerbaijani citizens, 4 Iranians, 3 Bangladeshis, 3 Pakistanis, 2 Georgians, 1 Filipino, 1 Sri Lankan, 1 Uzbek, 1 Tajik, and 1 Turkish citizen.

Efforts to curb illegal migration led to the detention of 17 individuals attempting to cross the border with forged date stamps, falsified passports, or documents belonging to others. Additionally, 891 people were apprehended for violating border regime rules, with appropriate administrative measures taken against them.

In operations targeting criminal activity, 349 individuals wanted by law enforcement were detained and handed over to the relevant authorities. The SBS also prevented 590 people who were banned from leaving Azerbaijan from exiting the country, while 53 individuals prohibited from entry were stopped at the border.

A major focus remained on combating narcotics trafficking. Authorities confiscated 314 kilograms and 238 grams of narcotic substances, alongside 7,248 narcotic-containing pills. In addition, 1.2 tons of wild hemp plants were detected and destroyed in border areas.

Anti-smuggling operations resulted in the seizure of contraband worth approximately $2.7 million. Items confiscated included U.S. currency, a U.S.-made pistol and comb, medicines, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products.

The SBS emphasized that border protection, operational-search, and investigative measures will continue to be intensified to safeguard Azerbaijan’s state borders and prevent illegal activities.