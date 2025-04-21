Pakistani PM hails Lahore-Baku direct flights as key milestone

21 April 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has welcomed the resumption of direct flights between Lahore and Baku by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), calling it a significant step toward strengthening ties with Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that Sharif, in his official statement, described the launch of the new route as “a major milestone for the development of tourism and regional relations between the two brotherly countries.”

“We remain committed to reaching new heights in brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan by deepening our cooperation in all sectors,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

It should be noted that the first direct PIA flight from Lahore to Baku was operated on April 20 after a two-year pause. The airline will now conduct flights on this route twice a week—on Wednesdays and Saturdays—further enhancing air transport connectivity between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.