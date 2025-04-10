Trial continues in Baku for 15 Armenian-origin individuals accused of war crimes

A court hearing is underway at the Baku Court Complex on the criminal case involving 15 individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing grave war crimes and crimes against humanity, Azernews reports. The proceedings are being chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court.

Among the accused is David Babayan, who previously testified in court, responding to prosecutors’ questions related to specific episodes.

The accused are facing a wide array of serious charges, including waging an aggressive war, genocide, forced displacement, torture, persecution, military robbery, and other acts considered violations of international law. These crimes are alleged to have been committed during Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories by its armed forces and the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.”

The list of defendants includes prominent figures such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and others formerly involved in the political and military structures of the illegal regime.

They are being tried under multiple articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including but not limited to:

Article 100 (aggressive war),

Article 103 (genocide),

Article 107 (forced displacement),

Article 113 (torture),

Article 120 (willful killing),

Article 214 (terrorism),

Article 278 (forcible change of the constitutional structure),

Article 279 (creation of illegal armed groups).

The trial marks a significant step in Azerbaijan’s legal pursuit of accountability for the crimes committed during decades of conflict in and around Garabagh. Further hearings are expected as the court continues to examine extensive charges and testimonies.