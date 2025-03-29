Martinique's rights proponent blasts France for its imperialist rule over overseas peoples

29 March 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

French imperialist regime continues to violate the rights of overseas peoples, Head of Communications and Youth Affairs of Martinique Justice Collective Daniel Dubois said during the international conference on "Colonialism: the destruction of religious and national identity" organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Azernews reports.

"The French imperialist regime's incessant attacks on our rights will only end when the people of Martinique and other colonized peoples are finally freed from this tyrannical system," Dubois emphasized.

He added that France, which proclaims itself a democratic state and a country of human rights, in reality establishes a legal hierarchy in which international norms, including the UN Charter, must stand above national legislation.

"Even higher in this hierarchy is the constitutional block, which includes fundamental human rights - freedom, property, security and resistance to oppression. However, France continues to trample and violate these rights, especially in its overseas territories," he concluded.