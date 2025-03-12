Azerbaijani ombudsman attends GANHRI annual meeting in Geneva [PHOTOS]

12 March 2025 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A delegation led by the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, participated in the annual meeting of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) held in Geneva.

Azernews reports that the event brought together heads and representatives of national human rights institutions from various countries, as well as international organizations and experts, to discuss key issues on the agenda.

Speaking at the thematic session on "Women’s and Girls’ Rights: The Role of NHRIs," Aliyeva highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts to enhance the protection of women's rights, expand support services for victims of violence, and increase economic and social opportunities for women. She noted that the Ombudsman’s Office has put forward several legislative initiatives to strengthen gender equality and address concerns related to domestic violence, early marriage, and gender-based violence. She emphasized that complaints and cases brought to the institution are promptly investigated, with victims receiving psychological and legal assistance in collaboration with relevant state bodies.

Additionally, Aliyeva participated in the session on "National human rights institutions and persons with disabilities," where she discussed Azerbaijan’s initiatives in this area. She also held meetings with officials from GANHRI and the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions, exchanging views on future cooperation prospects.