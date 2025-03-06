First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed Ganja Memorial Complex project [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

6 March 2025 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, accompanied by her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, familiarized themselves with the project of the Ganja Memorial Complex. The complex is under construction to honor the memory of the peaceful civilians who lost their lives due to the rocket attacks on the city of Ganja by the Armenian armed forces in 2020.

The foundation stone for the complex was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on January 30, 2022.

The Memorial Complex will cover an area of 4 hectares. The museum building will feature two floors, with the main exhibition hall located on the lower floor. This hall will provide access to the outdoor area, which will extend along a spiral-shaped wall, symbolizing the trail left by the rocket impact.

The upper floor of the complex will house a multifunctional room for events. Additionally, the area will preserve the remains of buildings struck by rockets.

The construction of the Ganja Memorial Complex is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

It is important to recall that during the Patriotic War, the city of Ganja was subjected to multiple missile strikes by Armenia on October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17, using various missile systems, including "Tochka-U," "Smerch," "SCUD," and others. These attacks resulted in 26 civilian deaths and the injury of 142 peaceful residents.