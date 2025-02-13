Baku’s ADA University and Partners to host 2025 ICPC World Finals

13 February 2025 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The ICPC Foundation granted a right to ADA University for hosting the 49th Annual ICPC International Collegiate Programming Contest World Championship, an exceptionally competitive contest, in partnership with the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This prestigious global competition will be held in collaboration with the “ICPC Azerbaijan” community and the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport from August 31 to September 5, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Hosting the 49th World Finals of the ICPC in Baku will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s technological innovation profile and the country’s growing role in global digital transformation.

The competition will feature top university teams from around the world. Each year, more than 70,000 student programmers from over 110 countries participate in the ICPC, representing approximately 3,500 universities. The ICPC World Finals will bring together teams from nearly 140 universities across more than 50 countries.

Azerbaijani teams have participated in ICPC regional rounds since 2005, helping to promote programming and support the development of this field in the country. In 2024, ADA University’s team achieved remarkable success at the ICPC World Finals in Luxor, Egypt.

Founded in 1970 in Texas, ICPC has been held internationally since 1977, aiming to enhance students' programming abilities, algorithmic problem-solving, and teamwork skills.