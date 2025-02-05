Azerbaijan’s new UN representative presents credentials to Sec.- General Guterres [PHOTO]
Azerbaijan’s newly appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Tofig Musayev, has officially presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
As reported by Azernews, the Azerbaijani mission to the UN shared the development on its official “X” account.
During the meeting, Musayev expressed gratitude to Guterres for his recent visits to Azerbaijan and his role in ensuring the success of the Climate Summit in Baku. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to promoting peace, justice, and international law while supporting multilateralism and the sustainable development agenda.
Guterres, in turn, acknowledged Azerbaijan’s constructive cooperation with the UN and expressed appreciation for the country’s ongoing engagement with the organization.
The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations H.E. Mr. Tofig Musayev @TofigMusayev presented today the Letter of Credentials to the Secretary-General of the United Nations H.E. Mr. António Guterres @antonioguterres.— Azerbaijan UN 🇦🇿 (@AzmissionUN) February 4, 2025
During the meeting,… pic.twitter.com/AKHRS2ig7r
