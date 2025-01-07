President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Xi Jinping

7 January 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, regarding the victims of the earthquake that occurred in the city of Shigatse, in the Xizang Autonomous Region, Azernews reports.

