CEC Chairman meets with Turkish election delegation ahead of Azerbaijani snap parliamentary elections

31 August 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), met Ahmet Yener, Chairman of the Turkish Supreme Election Council (YSK), who is leading the observation mission in Azerbaijan to monitor the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1, 2024, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Panahov provided comprehensive details about the preparations for the election process across the country, including voter numbers, polling stations, web cameras, and other election preparations. He highlighted that representatives from various international organizations were visiting Azerbaijan to monitor the parliamentary elections.

Noting that 6,478 polling stations were created nationwide, Panahov emphasized that 25 out of the 26 parties functioning across the country will compete for parliamentary seats. Panahov also highlighted that special attention will be given to accommodating impaired voters on the election day.

The CEC Chairman mentioned that this election marks the first time parliamentary elections to be conducted across Azerbaijan's entire sovereign territory. In the recently liberated territories, 54 polling stations have been set up to enable over 42,000 voters to participate in the elections. A total of 990 candidates are competing for parliamentary seats.

Ahmet Yener expressed his satisfaction with participating in the observation of the elections to the Milli Majlis and praised democratic values upheld by the Azerbaijani people.

The meeting also included discussions on other issues of mutual interest with respect to the elections.

