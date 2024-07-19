Military Police Department holds seminar in Azerbaijan

19 July 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Under the training plan for 2024, the Military Police Department of the Ministry of Defense held a seminar on the organization of the troops’ service with the senior assistants of the operational and combat training branches (units) of the army corps and formations of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.

The seminar analyzed the state of military service and military discipline in the Defense Ministry's military units in the summer and winter training periods of 2023-2024.

Reports and recommendations were made on complying with the orders and directives of the Minister of Defense and the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, preparing documents on the organization of the troops’ service, organizing internal service, garrison and guard services, as well as militarized security and other issues.

The seminar ended with the delivery of the tasks of the leadership of the Defense Ministry regarding the organization of service and combat activity and further improvement of military discipline to the participants.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz