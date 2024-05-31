FM Bayramov meets with Pakistan's Chief Army of Staff

31 May 2024 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, within his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the prospects of cooperation in the fields of defense and military, as well as the issues of cooperation between the specialized institutions of the two countries in the field of defense industry were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of mutual visits and close contacts for cooperation in the military-technical field between Azerbaijan and brother Pakistan.

The importance of bilateral military exercises for enhancing the effectiveness of activities between the Armed Forces of the two countries, as well as conducting an exchange of experience among the respective military branches, and the significance of trilateral military drills in the Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Pakistan format was noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed his interlocutor about the peace agenda and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the recent agreements reached in the process of returning 4 villages of Azerbaijan and delimiting a certain part of the border.

During the meeting, other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were exchanged.

