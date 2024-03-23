Astana's Novruz celebration: Kazakhstan's cultural heritage under international attention

23 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Astana's arrangement of a grand ball to mark the Novruz holiday, known as 'Nauryz Meiramy' in Kazakhstan, tracing back to ancient origins despite the influence of Islam among Persian and Turkic communities, Azernews reports.

Hosted by Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry, the event drew representatives from various diplomatic missions. The foyer of Astana Opera, Central Asia's largest theater, was transformed into a Kazakh aul, featuring yurts, traditional dishes, and entertainment. Organizers donned attire reminiscent of historical Kazakh figures.

Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, in her address, underscored the generational transmission of Novruz traditions and its global significance.

She announced the broadcast of Kazakh kuis by the Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments to 25 countries, aiming to promote Kazakhstan's cultural legacy.

The event showcased musical performances spanning Kazakh and regional compositions, including Azerbaijani works. Diplomatic representatives engaged in cultural exchange, participating in musical ensembles alongside local artists.

