Ammunition and anti-tank missile found in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar
Arms and ammunition were discovered in Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
It was noted that 2 automatic rifles, 1 "Carbine", 1 anti-tank rocket, 12 mortar shells, 1 hand grenade and a large number of cartridges of different calibers were found in the territory of the district by the actions of the employees of the Kalbajar District Police Department.
---
