Ammunition and anti-tank missile found in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

21 March 2024 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Arms and ammunition were discovered in Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It was noted that 2 automatic rifles, 1 "Carbine", 1 anti-tank rocket, 12 mortar shells, 1 hand grenade and a large number of cartridges of different calibers were found in the territory of the district by the actions of the employees of the Kalbajar District Police Department.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz