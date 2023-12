21 December 2023 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

On December 21, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev viewed the construction progress on Garabagh Street in the city of Shusha.

According to Azernews, the head of state was informed of the construction progress.

The central street project, consisting of a total of 10 buildings, is being executed through a public-private sector partnership.

