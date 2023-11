23 November 2023 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

The number of countries that signed the Charter of the Labour Centre of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reached 16, Azernews reports.

Six more member countries signed the Charter at the Ministerial Session of the OIC Conference of Labour Ministers. At the same time, the number of countries that signed the Charter reached 16.

---

