France disposing of outdated military equipment to Armenia [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

12 November 2023 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Footage depicting the transit of French military equipment bound for Armenia via Georgia has circulated on social media, Azernews reports.

On the night of November 12, French Bastion multi-purpose armored vehicles, manufactured by Acmat, were loaded in the Georgian port of Poti.

As of now, there is no official statement from Tbilisi on this matter.

The Bastion was initially designed for deployment in former French colonies, specifically for French special forces operating in Africa. By disposing of this military equipment and channeling it into Armenia, France seems to be revealing its true stance towards Armenia - more akin to treating it as one of its colonies rather than a significant and valued partner.

