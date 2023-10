30 October 2023 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Kamran Musayev has been awarded "Honorary Diploma of the President of Azerbaijan".

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to this effect.

According to the order, Kamran Musayev was awarded "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for merits in healthcare field.

---

