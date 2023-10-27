Autism Portal has been presented in new format [VIDEO]

27 October 2023 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

With the support of "Azercell Telecom," the technical and functional capabilities of the portal have been expanded

A presentation was held to showcase the outcomes of the "Development of Online Autism Portal" project, which was implemented by "Azercell Telecom" in cooperation with the "Together and Healthy" Public Union as part of the company’scorporate social responsibility strategy.

With the assistance of Azercell, the design and technical capabilities of the https://autizmportali.az/portal have been modernized to meet current standards. The online portal has undergone significant improvements and updates, enriching its content and educational resources. The functional capabilities of the portal have been enhanced to provide users with convenient access to information. The dynamic nature of the portal allows for flexible content updates. Furthermore, the addition of a "live chat" function ensures users can promptly receive information about autism, rehabilitation processes, and other social assistance available in this field.

This project has significantly expanded autism awareness on the platform. Azercell's support has enabled the digitization and publication of a collection of scientifically recognized information on various aspects of autism, including a 10-volume book by Türkiye's Tohum Autism Foundation translated into Azerbaijani. Additionally, to provide parents with accurate and reliable information about autism, educational videos prepared with the participation of medical specialists will be regularly posted on the portal.

The event was concluded with a musical performance prepared by the children of the center for the event.

Azercell consistently supports social development and the improvement of the well-being of specific social groups through innovative technological solutions as part of its corporate social responsibility strategy.

