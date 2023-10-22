Meeting of foreign ministers in "3+3" format to be held in Tehran

22 October 2023 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Tomorrow, the second meeting in the "3+3" format will be held in Tehran, the capital of Iran, with the participation of foreign ministers, Azernews reports with reference to Iran's media outlets.

According to the information, regional cooperation issues in political, economic, security, transport, and energy fields will be discussed at the meeting.

The publication noted that the current state of the peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be discussed.

It should be noted that the first meeting in the "3+3" format took place last year in Moscow without the participation of Georgia. The "3+3" format includes Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Turkiye.

Further to the report, Armenia will also participate in the meeting of the 3+3 format (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, and Iran), to be held tomorrow. The report comes from Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan.

Note that over the past three decades, various initiatives for regional cooperation in the South Caucasus have been proposed, including the “Peaceful Caucasus Initiative”, “Stability Pact for the Caucasus”, “Caucasus Stability and Cooperation Platform”, and “United Caucasus”.

However, after the Second Garabagh War, Ankara suggested a new format, the “Six-Country Regional Cooperation Platform,” which would bring together Turkiye, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia and Armenia. Around the same time, Tehran introduced a similar “3 + 3” model (i.e., the three South Caucasus countries, Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan plus Russia, Turkiye and Iran) that could serve as a new post-war regional integration platform.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz