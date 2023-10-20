Armenia is invited to take part in 3+3 talks

20 October 2023 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia considers to partake in the 3+3 talks, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said, Azernews reports.

The Deputy Minister noted that Iran invited Armenia to participate in the meeting which is planned to be held in Tehran. Vahan Kostanyan added that the details are being worked out with Iranian counterparts.

"An invitation at the ministerial level has been received and sent to the ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia," Kostanyan said.

In addition, Kostanyan said that the meeting in the '3+3' format also involves the participation of representatives of Türkiye, Iran and Russia.

According to a diplomatic source, Armenia has agreed to participate in a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in the 3+3 format (Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Armenia, Georgia) scheduled in Iran. This once again shows that Armenia wants to benefit from all sides.

The initiator of meeting in the '3+3' format is President Ilham Aliyev.

The "3+3" format is a regional cooperation platform proposed by the President of Azerbaijan, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia, as well as Iran, Russia, and Turkiye.

