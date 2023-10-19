Community: EU symbolically expresses its biased attitude towards Azerbaijan & Azerbaijanis

19 October 2023 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ignoring the right of Azerbaijanis to return to Armenia and demanding amnesty for war criminals by the EU increases tensions in the region, the Western Azerbaijan Community stated, Azernews reports.

"We, as the Western Azerbaijan Community representing Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, strongly condemn the anti-Azerbaijani statement made by the European Union (EU) on 18 October 2023 at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

First of all, we stress that by making this shameful statement on 18 October, the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's State Independence, the EU symbolically expressed its biased attitude towards our country and people.

We would like to emphasize that by applying the right of return only to Garabagh Armenians and denying this right to Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, the EU has clearly demonstrated its discrimination against Azerbaijanis on ethnic grounds.

Furthermore, despite the numerous war crimes committed during the conflict, we are deeply concerned by the EU's demand for an amnesty for "all Garabagh Armenians". Granting amnesty for war crimes not only violates the principles of justice and accountability but also makes sustainable peace and reconciliation in the region impossible by creating an atmosphere of impunity.

The EU's demand for amnesty for war crimes and crimes against humanity shows the growth of a racist mentality and the erosion of humanistic values in this institution, as well as its lack of interest in establishing peace and justice in the region.

Moreover, while the statement calls on Azerbaijan to protect the human rights and cultural heritage of the local population, it does not call for Armenia's responsibility with regard to the rights and cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia and the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. This is further evidence of the EU's biased and anti-Azerbaijani approach.

Finally, while the statement calls on Azerbaijan to reaffirm Armenia's commitment to territorial integrity, Armenia is not called upon to do the same. Given the fact that Armenia has occupied Azerbaijani territories for decades and the EU has turned a blind eye, with this call the EU is actually encouraging Armenia to engage in the next military aggression against Azerbaijan.

This statement and the position demonstrated by the EU recently have undermined its credibility and role as a partner for peace. We call on the EU to abandon its anti-Azerbaijani approach and respect the principles of human equality in terms of rights and dignity, as well as the principles of sovereign equality of states and the right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," emphasized in the Community's statement.

