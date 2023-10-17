ADA university holds Focus Group discussion among IDPs regarding Great Return [PHOTOS]

17 October 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

The project "Conducting a sociological survey among IDPs and preparing preliminary forecasts for the purpose of ensuring the return and reintegration of the population to the territories freed from occupation" carried out by the ADA University in cooperation with the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education continues, Azernews reports.

On the basis of the order of the State Committee for the Affairs of the Project Refugees and IDPs, the priority direction "Return of the population and creation of sustainable communities in the territories" of the Action Plan of the "I State Program on the Great Return to the territories freed from occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan" is "Reintegration for adaptation of the population to new living conditions" organization of events" is carried out in the direction of activity.

As part of the project implemented since July, sociological surveys (focus group discussions) are being conducted among IDPs. The goal is to prepare preliminary forecasts regarding the return of the population and to give appropriate recommendations to the government. Within the framework of the project, a "focus group" discussion was held on October 13 with the participation of seventeen women who settled in Sumgait. In the discussion, the opinions and suggestions, expectations, as well as the needs and potentials of reintegration were studied regarding the voluntary, dignified and safe return of IDPs to their native lands.

Note, during the execution of the mentioned project, four "focus-group" discussions have been organized in Baku with the participation of IDPs representing different segments of the population. In the following days, it is planned to hold such "focus group" discussions in Ganja, Aghdam and Lachin regions.

