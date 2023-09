14 September 2023 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

On September 14, the "Friendship Evening" concert program was held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Azernews reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the presidents who participated in the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State watched the concert.



