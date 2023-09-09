Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Tajikistan on its National Day

9 September 2023 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulated Tajikistan on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post on X by the Ministry.

The post reads that Azerbaijan congratulates the fraternal people of Tajikistan on the occasion of National Day and conveys our best and most sincere wishes! We look forward to further strengthening our strategic relations in all areas. Happy National Day, Tajikistan!

We congratulate the brotherly nation of #Tajikistan on their #NationalDay and send our best and most sincere wishes!



We look forward to further enhance our strategic relations in every area!



Happy National Day, Tajikistan! 🇦🇿🇹🇯@MOFA_Tajikistan pic.twitter.com/HsnT6TKLbl — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 9, 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz