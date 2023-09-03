OIC delegation conducts fact-finding mission in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam [PHOTOS]

3 September 2023 21:58 (UTC+04:00)

At the invitation of Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, a delegation of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has conducted a joint fact-finding mission in Aghdam, Azernews reports.

The OIC delegation viewed the residential buildings, religious, cultural and historical monuments destroyed by the Armenian military forces in Agdam during the occupation, monitored the Giyasli and Garaghaji cemeteries, Alley of Martyrs and the Juma Mosque.

They were also informed about the new residential quarters in the center of the city of Agdam, and the ongoing construction works.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz