Azerbaijani FM comments on Pashinyan's statement

2 September 2023 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan as it commented on the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azernews reports.

“This contradicting behavior of a country not abandoning unfounded claims against historical and internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan and falsification of history, grossly violating the principles of international law, and not learning from the deplorable situation due to its aggressive policy must be prevented.

This statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia contradicts the statement made earlier by him supporting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, including the Garabagh region, and inflicts a serious blow to the ongoing peace process,” the ministry said.

Recall that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan nullified all his statements about the "recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan" in order to withdraw from the negotiation process.

Prime Minister stated that all statements about the non-existence of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh as a territorial unit and about the settlement of the Garabagh problem are groundless until the issues of security and protection of the rights of the Armenian minorities living in Garabagh.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz