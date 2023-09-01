Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to Uzbek President

1 September 2023 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the Independence Day of this country, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and good wishes to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the fraternal Republic of Uzbekistan - Independence Day.

Today, as a result of your leadership and visionary policy, Uzbekistan is confidently advancing along the path of socio-economic development, adhering to the traditions and principles of statehood. We are particularly pleased with the important achievements of your country, the reputation it has gained in the international world and its growing successes year after year. Your active role and position in the processes taking place in the region enables Uzbekistan to host meetings and summits of the most prestigious international organizations at a high level.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan share true bonds of friendship and brotherhood. We are pleased that our bilateral relations and strategic partnership, built on such solid foundations, are developing year after year and becoming enriched with concrete content.

The open and active political dialogue between us, our high-level reciprocal visits, regular meetings, numerous signed documents, and successful joint projects, including the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission, play an important role in determining the positive dynamics of our cooperation and identifying new partnership directions.

A few days ago, your state visit to Azerbaijan opened a new page in the history of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations and gave a strong impetus to the comprehensive development of our strategic partnership.

I am sure that we will make efforts to further strengthen our intergovernmental relations, develop the priority areas of our cooperation, continue and expand our successful joint activities within international organizations, especially the Organization of Turkic States.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the brotherly people of Uzbekistan everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 August 2023 "

---

