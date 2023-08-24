Azerbaijani FM to take part in high-level week of UN General Assembly

24 August 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will represent the country at the 78th high-level week of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

According to the press secretary of the head of the General Assembly Paulina Kubiak, the 78th session of the UN General Assembly will begin its work on September 19 at the UN headquarters in New York.

On the same day, the current head of the UN General Assembly, Hungarian diplomat Csaba Keresi, will sum up the results of the 77th session. The new session of the UN General Assembly will be chaired by the former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago and the country's Permanent Representative to the UN, Dennis Francis.

The high-level week, which will be attended by representatives of states and governments from 193 UN member countries, traditionally starts on September 20.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected to attend. During the week, issues of intensifying activities to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, climate change, global warming, drought and depletion of groundwater resources, the war in Ukraine, as well as food shortages in the world, the energy crisis, and other relevant topics will be discussed.

