Armenian armed groups subject Azerbaijani army positions to fire

23 August 2023 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

On 23 August at about 02:10, at about 02:10, units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Zaylik settlement of Kalbajar district from their positions located in the direction of Yukhary Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district, Azernews reports, citing Ministry of Defence.

Our agencies have taken response measures in the mentioned direction.

