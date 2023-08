20 August 2023 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Budapest for a working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

At Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were met by Minister of Justice of Hungary Bence Tuzson and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz